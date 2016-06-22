Now You Can Follow Michelle Obama On Snapchat, Plus More Stories

1. In-The-Know: The U.S. will spend $2.6 trillion less on health care than expected before Obamacare, according to a report.
The report also said there is evidence that the growth in health spending has again slowed after it spiked in 2014. It remains an open question whether Obamacare itself is responsible for the slowdown in estimated spending from 2014 to 2019, which accounts for an 11% drop in spending estimates. (CNBC)
2. Tech Talk: Instagram now has a half-billion users — up from 400 million in September 2015.
The company added its most recent 100 million users even faster than it did the 100 million before that. Which is pretty compelling evidence that the $1 billion Facebook offered up to buy the photo-sharing service in 2012 was one of the savviest tech acquisitions of all time. (Fast Company)
3. #TrumpSoPoor: Donald Trump has less than $1.3 million in his campaign bank account; Hillary Clinton has more than $42 million.
That puts Trump, a billionaire businessman who has made his own fortune a central talking point of his campaign, at the "worst financial and organizational disadvantage of any major party nominee in recent history,"The New York Times reported. (Read More)
4. Real Talk: Fresh Express, Chiquita Brands International's salad division, recalled its packaged salad for the third time this year.
This time, Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling 2,449 salad kits that might have been mistakenly packaged with incorrect condiments, including walnuts, a tree-nut allergen. (Read More)
5. Geek Out: First Lady Michelle Obama officially joined Snapchat.
She launched her "MichelleObama" account with a series of lighthearted behind-the-scenes snaps from the White House, including a selfie and "Carpool Karaoke" videos with The Late Late Show host James Corden for an upcoming episode. (Read More)
6. Bottoms Up: Ben & Jerry's partnered with New Belgium Brewing Company to create Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough-flavored beer.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ale will be released this fall, and (as it did with the first go-round) Ben & Jerry's will donate a portion of the proceeds to Protect Our Winters, or POW, a nonprofit committed to raising awareness about climate change. (Read More)
7. A-List: ESPN's 2016 Body Issue will feature 19 athletes — here's a list of everyone you'll get to see naked.
This year's issue will feature Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian, Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat, and Olympic volleyball player April Ross. In a history-making turn for the magazine, Olympic duathlete Chris Mosier will be the first transgender athlete to appear in a Body Issue. (Read More)
8. World News: A jaguar was shot and killed by a Brazilian soldier following its use in an Olympic torch ceremony.The Rio Olympics are not off to a great start. Though the torch ceremony itself went smoothly, a jaguar named Juma that was being used as a mascot in the ceremony apparently shook loose while being transferred back into its cage and was shot and killed by Amazon Military Command. (Read More)
