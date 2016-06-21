This Packaged-Lettuce Brand Just Issued Its 3rd Recall This Year

Fresh Express, Chiquita Brands International's salad division, has recalled its packaged salad for the third time this year due to undeclared allergens, Food Safety News reports.
This time, Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling 2,449 salad kits that might have been mistakenly packaged with incorrect condiments, including walnuts, a tree nut allergen.
The recall affects the brand's Caesar Salad packages, which may have been distributed to retailers in 19 states across the U.S. as well as Puerto Rico. The company issued the recall after learning that two bags of the product had been packed with the wrong condiment package.
Though no illnesses have been reported so far, the company says it has recalled its product to protect consumers who may have tree nut allergies and risk allergic reactions from exposure to undeclared walnuts.
More information about the product affected in the recall can be found on the FDA's website.
Consumers in possession of the product are advised to discard it and seek a refund from the retailer where the product was purchased, or by contacting the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472.
Earlier this year, Fresh Express recalled bags of packaged romaine lettuce due to production-line errors that caused the wrong condiment packages to be included in the product. The company also recalled its Asian Salad kit in May due to undeclared soy, wheat, and almond allergens.
The company calls its most recent recall an "isolated incident caused by human error."
