Victims From The Orlando Shooting Have Been Identified, Plus More Stories

1. Breaking News: The firearms used in the Orlando shooting were legally obtained by the shooter within the last week.
Trevor Velinor, assistant special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Tampa Field Division, confirmed in a press conference that the shooter obtained the firearms used in the Orlando shooting legally. (Read More)
2. Pray For Orlando: Police have started releasing the names of victims from the Orlando shooting.
Edward Sotomayor Jr., Stanley Almodovar III, Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, Juan Ramon Guerrero, Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, and Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz are among the dead. Their names were posted on the City of Orlando’s website and shared in a tweet from the Orlando Police account. (Read More)
3. Major News: A newly released statement from the Stanford rape survivor's sister questions Brock Turner's lack of remorse.
Like her sister, Jane Doe 2 questioned whether Turner is truly sorry for what he did. "Where has your remorse been?" she asked. "Really, truly: Do you feel guilty because you were sexually assaulting her or because you were caught?" (Read More)
4. Talking Points: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) often moves too slowly on food recalls, says a new government report.
After reviewing past recalls, auditors said, "The FDA does not have adequate policies and procedures to ensure that firms take prompt and effective action in initiating voluntary food recalls." (Read More)
5. In-The-Know: There's been a major drop in the number of American teenagers having sex — but nobody knows why.
The survey, which polled 16,000 high school students, is conducted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) every two years and also measures drug use and other “risky” behaviors. Researchers say that they don’t know why the drop happened. (Read More)
6. Shocker: Turns out stalking your ex on Facebook is bad for your mental health.
A study published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking found that staying Facebook friends with an ex and checking their profile can cause upsetting feelings and distress. This can also cause feelings of sexual longing and regret. (Read More)
7. ICYMI: James Corden, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Tony nominees paid tribute to the Orlando shooting victims.
Lin-Manuel Miranda recited a poem about the tragedy during anacceptance speech. "We chase the melodies that seem to find us until they're finished songs and start to play / When senseless acts of tragedy remind us that nothing here is promised / Not one day / This show is proof that history remembers." (Read More)
8. Listen Up: Our weekly podcast looks at why we shouldn't ignore men's rights activists (even though they're sometimes vile).
Elisa Kreisinger speaks with intrepid feminist artist Angela Washko, who sat down for a face-to-face interview with one of the internet’s most virulent misogynists, Roosh V., who serves as a useful test case for how feminists should engage their draconian opponents. (Read More)
