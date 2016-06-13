It sounds like Angela spoke extensively with some of the women who have hooked-up with Roosh; what were their reactions to learning that he considers himself a “Pick-Up Guru”? Did it change their perspectives on their experiences?

"While Angela was able to get their perspective on their interactions with Roosh, she was adamant about not sharing details of these interviews for fear of retaliation on behalf of Roosh and his followers. Roosh talks extensively about his experiences with these women in explicit detail in his books, so his followers have enough information to piece stories together should Angela reveal any of the details of the interview. I decided not to cut the question and her response from the final episode, because I thought people would ask the same question."