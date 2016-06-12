Amid the several court documents released from the rape case against Stanford University student Brock Turner, there is one more statement demonstrating the impact of this incident. The survivor's sister, called Jane Doe 2 in the documents, gave her account of how her sister's rape has affected her for the past 18 months.
"We have both been devastated, we have been speechless, and we have cried until our bodies have run dry," she said in a victim impact statement, according to the Los Angeles Times. As recounted by the survivor's own letter that was read aloud in court, the younger sister's visit was the reason they had attended the party where Jane Doe 1 was eventually raped. Even as her emotional letter detailed what the assault had done to her, she took the time to describe how much it had devastated her sister, as well.
According to her statement, Jane Doe 2 said Turner had tried to kiss her earlier in the night. "In my head, I still have an image of the assailant right before he tried to kiss me earlier in the evening; the face of the man who assaulted my sister is burned into my memory," she said.
"In this last year and a half, I have experienced some of the lowest points of my entire life; I have felt more sadness, guilt, and anger than I have ever felt," she said in an excerpt from the letter on ABC News. "But I would go through what I’ve suffered a million times over if it meant that I could take away what you did to my sister. I can’t undo your mistakes and I can’t mend the part of her that you took away, even though she’s dedicated her life to mending me when I need her."
Like her sister, Jane Doe 2 questioned whether Turner is truly sorry for what he did. "Where has your remorse been?" she asked. "Really, truly: Do you feel guilty because you were sexually assaulting her or because you were caught?"
This statement comes to light at the same time as some of the letters friends and family sent to the judge in the case, pleading for leniency for the 19-year-old. In particular, the letter from Turner's mother, Carleen, said she felt prison would be a "death sentence" for her son.
This statement comes to light at the same time as some of the letters friends and family sent to the judge in the case, pleading for leniency for the 19-year-old. In particular, the letter from Turner's mother, Carleen, said she felt prison would be a "death sentence" for her son.
