Major News: The International Tennis Federation banned Maria Sharapova for two years after she tested positive for drug use.After testing positive for meldonium, Maria Sharapova has been banned for two years by the International Tennis Federation, the BBC reports. Sharapova told the BBC that she's planning to appeal the decision. (Read More)
ICYMI: California's U.S. Senate race will be historic, as two women of color and daughters of immigrants face off.California Attorney General Kamala Harris and Rep. Loretta Sanchez are both running in the November election for a U.S. Senate seat. Since Harris and Sanchez are women of color and daughters of immigrants, a win for either would be monumental. There's currently only one woman of color in the chamber: Mazie Hirono, an Asian-American senator representing Hawaii. (Read More)
Advertisement
Here At Home: Two of Bernie Sanders' top congressional supporters urged him to leave the race.In interviews with The Washington Post, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Raul Grijalva said that Sanders should support Clinton to unite the Democratic party behind one presidential nominee. (The Washington Post)
Real Talk: The Stanford rape survivor wants to stay anonymous, saying in a statement, "I am every woman."The 23-year-old survivor of the rape that garnered its perpetrator, 20-year-old Brock Turner, only six months in county jail with probation has just released a second statement. The powerful court statement the survivor read at the sentencing hearing detailed the impact of the sexual assault on her life, and in her latest statement, released to KTVU Fox 2 through her prosecutor, she expands on her decision to remain anonymous. (Read More)
Must-See: The cast of Girls made a PSA about supporting survivors of sexual assault.
Lena Dunham and her Girls co-stars all stood behind supporting survivors of sexual assault in a new video. In the PSA, Dunham — along with Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet — calls out our "default reaction as a society to disbelieve, or to silence, or to shame" survivors. Dunham posted the PSA on her Twitter page on Wednesday, dedicating it to "the brave survivor in the Stanford case who has given so much to change the conversation." (Read More)
I dedicate this to the brave survivor in the Stanford case who has given so much to change the conversation. https://t.co/KMOJUxvPu0— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 8, 2016
Just Wrong: A new study found that white male doctors earn more than Black and female doctors.
The study, published in the BMJ, found that white male doctors earn nearly $65,000 more than Black male doctors. Researchers also found that white male physicians earn about $90,000 more than white female physicians and about $100,000 more than Black female physicians. (Time)
Advertisement
Tech Talk: If Uber's time estimate is wrong, you'll get $2 off your next ride, thanks to a new feature.
When you use UberPool, a new feature called "Arrive By" will let you know the latest time you'll arrive at your destination — and if its estimate is wrong, you'll get $2 off your next ride. Arrive By is only available starting in L.A. today, but will be arriving at other cities soon. (Read More)
A-List: Prince's Paisley Park could become a Graceland-like attraction.
Prince’s estate administrator is exploring a plan to make the studio complex into a tourist attraction, according to court papers. The income generated from visiting fans could be used to pay for a potentially massive tax liability resulting from Prince’s untimely demise. (Read More)
Advertisement