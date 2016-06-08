This New Uber Policy Could Earn You Cash

Uber has just found a way to one-up its competition. When you use UberPool, a new feature called "Arrive By" will let you know the latest time you'll arrive at your destination — and if its estimate is wrong, you'll get $2 off your next ride.
Arrive By is only available starting in L.A. today, but will be coming to other cities soon. If you are in Los Angeles, just update your Uber app, then enter your pick-up location and destination for UberPool like you usually would. Before requesting, you'll see an arrival time and price.
It sounds useful if you're on a tight schedule, but would like to try to keep costs down. If you aren't happy with the estimated arrival time, you can go back and choose a regular Uber or another means of transportation, without incurring fees.
Given that Uber has come under fire for testing policies that make you pay for making a driver wait, Arrive By is a very smart addition on the company's part. It puts you back in the driver's seat, by letting you plan your trip according to time and price.
While Via and Lyft also offer ride-sharing options, neither has rolled out a comparable feature to this yet.
Check out the video below to see Arrive By in action.
