As Mamet says in the video, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that one in five women will experience sexual assault during her lifetime. And with such a high statistic, it's time to start supporting survivors."What if we chose to turn towards those in need instead of away?" Mamet asks.And as the Girls stars point out, there are lots of ways to lend a hand to support: giving someone a phone call, calling out something hurtful, offering a ride to get someone access to medical attention or counseling, or even just listening.The cast also makes the important point that you should help someone, "not because she's someone's daughter, or someone's friend, or someone's sister, but because she is someone.""You already have the power to create a safer, healthier environment for women to come forward," Williams says. "So please, support, listen, take action."If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).