Lena Dunham and her Girls co-stars may not agree on everything, but one issue they all stand behind is supporting survivors of sexual assault.
In a new video, Dunham — along with Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet — calls out our "default reaction as a society to disbelieve, or to silence, or to shame" survivors. Dunham posted the PSA on her Twitter page on Wednesday, dedicating it to "the brave survivor in the Stanford case who has given so much to change the conversation."
I dedicate this to the brave survivor in the Stanford case who has given so much to change the conversation. https://t.co/KMOJUxvPu0— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 8, 2016
As Mamet says in the video, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that one in five women will experience sexual assault during her lifetime. And with such a high statistic, it's time to start supporting survivors.
"What if we chose to turn towards those in need instead of away?" Mamet asks.
And as the Girls stars point out, there are lots of ways to lend a hand to support: giving someone a phone call, calling out something hurtful, offering a ride to get someone access to medical attention or counseling, or even just listening.
The cast also makes the important point that you should help someone, "not because she's someone's daughter, or someone's friend, or someone's sister, but because she is someone."
"You already have the power to create a safer, healthier environment for women to come forward," Williams says. "So please, support, listen, take action."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
