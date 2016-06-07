No Charges In Gorilla's Death, Plus More Stories

Here At Home: The father of the Stanford student accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman wrote a letter defending him.
Former Stanford University student Brock Turner was sentenced to six months in county jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster. Public fury over the young woman's victimization has been amplified by the release of a court statement that Turner's father, Dan Turner, penned in defense of his sex-offender son. (Read More)
Talking Points: Charges won't be filed against the mother of the boy who fell into the Cincinnati Zoo's gorilla enclosure.Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters announced Monday that charges will not be filed against the mother of the boy who fell into the gorilla enclosure. Cincinnati Zoo officials shot and killed the endangered gorilla, Harambe, after he grabbed the child. (Read More)
World News: The 2016 Olympics will include a team of refugee athletes.On Friday, the International Olympic Committee revealed the team of refugee athletes who will compete in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The refugee team includes five athletes from South Sudan, two from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, two from Syria, and one from Ethiopia. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Me Before You's director responded to criticisms about "ableism," saying she didn't want to change the book's ending.In an Entertainment Weekly interview published Sunday, the film's director, Thea Sharrock, responded to the public outcry surrounding the film, arguing that it had to stay true to the Jojo Moyes novel from which it is adapted. (Read More)
A-List: Amber Heard reportedly had a consultation with the law firm of famous women's-rights lawyer Gloria Allred.Amber Heard reportedly had a four-hour consultation Friday with Allred Maroko & Goldberg, the law firm of famous women's-rights and civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred, according to People. (Read More)
Major News: Hillary Clinton is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.Hillary Clinton is now the presumptive Democratic nominee after reaching the magic number of delegates, AP and NBC News report. Should everything go as planned, she will be the first woman to win the Presidential nomination of either major party. (Read More)
This Is Not A Drill: Hostess issued a voluntary recall for 710,000 cases of snack cakes and doughnuts.
Hostess is voluntarily recalling 710,000 cases of its snack cakes and doughnuts due to concerns that the flour used to make the products may have come into contact with peanut residue. (Read More)
In Case You Missed It: Mark Zuckerberg's social-media accounts were hacked over the weekend, with the password "dadada."
The Facebook founder's Twitter and Pinterest accounts were hacked by the anonymous group OurMine this weekend. Zuckerberg hasn't tweeted since 2012; his Facebook remained secure. (Read More)
