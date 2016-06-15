UPDATE: Kellogg Company has joined Hostess and Frito-Lay in recalling certain products due to undeclared peanut residue. The company initiated the recall after its supplier, Grain Craft, recalled wheat flour that could potentially have low levels of peanut residue. Amongst the 17 products affected by the latest recall are: Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies and Keebler Honey Grahams. A complete listing of all recalled Kellogg Company products can be found here.
Previously, Frito-Lay announced a recall of its products due to undeclared peanut residue from lots of contaminated flour from Grain Craft, which also caused a recall of Hostess snack cakes earlier this month. The products affected in Frito-Lay's recall include Rold Gold Tiny Twists, Rold Gold Thins, Rold Gold Sticks, and Rold Gold Honey Wheat Braided. More information on the contaminated Frito-Lay products can be found here. To learn more, keep reading for our original story.
This story was originally published on June 6, 2016.
Hostess is voluntarily recalling 710,000 cases of its snack cakes and doughnuts due to concerns that the flour used to make the products may have come into contact with peanut residue.
The company said in a statement on its website that the announcement is a result of a recall by its supplier, Grain Craft, of certain lots of flour being contaminated by peanut residue.
The products affected include Ding Dongs, Zingers, and various doughnuts sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar stores, drug stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States and Mexico. A complete list of the products recalled can be found here.
People with peanut allergies and sensitivities can risk severe life-threatening reactions when ingesting products containing peanuts. Hostess stated that the amount of peanut exposure from use of the flours and affected products "is considered to be low and not expected to cause adverse health effects in the vast majority of peanut allergic consumers." However, "out of an abundance of caution," the company is recalling the affected products. To date, Hostess has received notice of two allergic reactions related to the products covered by this recall.
The company encourages anyone who has purchased an affected product and who has a sensitivity or allergy to peanuts to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers can leave their information for product replacement coupons, and can visit the Hostess website or call 1-800-686-2813 with questions and concerns.
