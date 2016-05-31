Katy Perry Was Hacked & The Internet Loved It, Plus More Stories

1. Major News: Verizon reached a deal with unions representing nearly 40,000 striking workers.
The agreements reached on Sunday and Monday between Verizon and two major unions will most likely bring to an end the work stoppage, which began on April 13. The striking members in both unions must now vote on the agreements. (The New York Times)
2. A 7-year-old boy is missing in Japan after his parents made him get out of their car as punishment for misbehaving.
About 150 rescue workers searched Monday in a wooded area on Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s four main islands. The boy, identified as Yamato Tanooka, has been missing since late Saturday afternoon. (Time)
Advertisement
3. ICYMI: Comedian Doug Stanhope wrote an op-ed defending Johnny Depp against Amber Heard's abuse allegations.
Comedian Doug Stanhope has jumped into the public fray and addressed Amber Heard's allegations of abuse against her husband, Johnny Depp. His op-ed, published on The Wrap,is an infuriating example of media irresponsibility. (Read More)
4. Talking Points: Activists are outraged by the killing of a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo after a child fell into its enclosure.
A change.org petition called for the parents of the 3-year-old boy to be held responsible for the death of Harambe, a 17-year-old male Western lowland silverback gorilla. The petition had garnered more than 138,000 signatures by Monday afternoon. (NBC News)
5. Pro-Tip: Experts warn that shark attacks may hit a record high this summer.
If the forecast is correct, that would mean back-to-back, record-breaking shark attack years. In 2015, Burgess tallied 98 shark attacks, resulting in six related deaths, beating the previous record of 88 attacks in 2000. (Read More)
6. A-List: Katy Perry's Twitter was hacked—and the reactions were priceless.
This undoubtedly completely ruined at least an hour of her social media manager's life. What's notable about this hacking, however, is how not funny the hacker was. Other than getting in one "miss you baby @taylorswift" the person responsible managed to mostly tweet about themselves. (Read More)
7. Noms: Believe it or not, Nevada is the state that loves ice cream the most.
Who loves ice cream the most, at least according to Twitter? The micro-blogging site did the math about which states have the most tweets related to ice cream and which were the favorite flavors. Now, we know, quantifiably, who REALLY loves ice cream and needs some right now. (Read More)
8. Must- See: Adele shut down a fan for filming her concert.
"Yeah, I want to tell that lady as well, can you stop filming me with a video camera?" she said onstage (it's unclear which stop on her Live 2016 tour this was, but she's currently in Europe). "Because I'm really here in real life. You can enjoy it in real life, rather than through your camera." (Read More)
Advertisement