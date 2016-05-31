Katy Perry Was Hacked & The Responses Were Priceless

Who gets hacked, in this day and age? This Memorial Day weekend it happened to Katy Perry, on Twitter. This undoubtedly completely ruined at least an hour of her social media manager's life. What's notable about this hacking, however, is how not funny the hacker was. Other than getting in one "miss you baby @taylorswift" the person responsible managed to mostly tweet about themselves and raise alarms by tweeting a racial slur from Perry's account. The whole incident was resolved, and offending tweets erased, in about 10 minutes. But the internet's reaction? That lives on forever.
Here are some of the best, most laugh-out-loud worthy tweets about Katy Perry being hacked. Drag on, Twitter Illuminati.
*hacks katy perry's account*— Cocaine Cola (@SatansTongue) May 31, 2016
Wow I can now reach out to millions of people, what will I say!?
*begins tweeting*
"shoutout I and r breh lmao"
Missed opportunity from this Katy Perry hack:— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) May 31, 2016
"@taylorswift13 do u ever feel like a plastic bag?" pic.twitter.com/pgv5IxIGDF
Doesn't the hacker realize that Katy Perry's preferred n-word is "ninja"? Get it together, man.— LaToya Ferguson (@lafergs) May 31, 2016
