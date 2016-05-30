How much do you love it when you've spent your hard-earned cash on a concert, only to have your view blocked by some idiot recording the whole damn thing on their phone? Adele proved she really is the voice of the people at a recent show, when she called out an audience-member for doing just that.
"Yeah, I want to tell that lady as well, can you stop filming me with a video camera?" she said onstage (it's unclear which stop on her Live 2016 tour this was, but she's currently in Europe). "Because I'm really here in real life. You can enjoy it in real life, rather than through your camera."
Oh, yes, irony of all ironies, this moment is caught on video by someone else's phone. Actually, it seems her particular complaint was about a woman using a tripod to record the whole concert on a real camera, irritating Adele and her audience more than the typical YouTube uploader.
"Can you take your tripod down? This isn't a DVD, this is a real show," she said. "I'd really like you to enjoy my show because there's lots of people outside that couldn't come in."
On the other hand, those of us who can't get in really do appreciate these videos.
