If you had trouble getting tickets to Adele's 2016 North American tour when they went on sale last Thursday, don't worry, you weren't alone. Not even close.
According to Vulture, 10 million people tried to snag a ticket to one of the singer's 50 upcoming shows. That's 10 million people trying to snag 750,000 available tickets.
In a memo, Ticketmaster noted that nearly two million people tried to purchase the 120,000 tickets available for her six shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in September. To put that into perspective, New York City has roughly 8 million people living in it...one quarter of them may have been trying to see Adele.
Not surprisingly, Ticketmaster said that this was the most people it has ever had try to log on to its site at one time. But the ticket seller did tell Billboard that despite the heavy traffic, its site "did not crash and performed very well, in spite of truly unprecedented demand."
According to Ticketmaster, tickets to nearly every show on Adele's upcoming tour, which kicks off on July 5 in St. Paul, MN, sold out within 30 minutes. The site said that it was on the lookout for bots and estimates that more than 500,000 automated purchase attempts were blocked.
While that means very little to those fans who weren't able to buy a ticket, they do know the perfect album to put on and cry to.
