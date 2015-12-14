We have to say we were a bit disappointed when Adele announced that she was going on tour in the U.K., Ireland, and Europe. What about us folks across the pond? Hello from the other side, Adele!
Well, we have no reason to fret any longer. This morning the singer announced that she's hitting the road in North America as well, and she did so with a heart-eyes emoji.
Adele will hit a variety of cities on the tour, which starts July 5 in St. Paul, Minnesota. People in New York and Los Angeles are in luck: she'll play six shows at the Staples Center in August and six at Madison Square Garden in September. It all comes to a close in November with two concerts in Mexico City. The full list of dates and venues is available here. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 17.
While of course we're eager to hear Adele's spectacular voice, that's apparently only part of the joy of seeing her live. Reporting from the taping of Adele's NBC concert special, which airs tonight, Shannon Carlin wrote that an Adele show is "intimate" in a way that's rare for a pop star of her stature. She sings and curses up a storm.
