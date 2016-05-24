Lily-Rose Depp Is The New Face Of Chanel No. 5, Plus More Stories

1. Here At Home: A Baltimore officer charged in the death of Freddie Gray was acquitted on all counts.
Officer Edward Nero is one of six officers charged in the April 2015 death of Gray, who died after he was injured while riding in the back of a police van. The charges against Nero were reckless endangerment, misconduct, and assault. (Read More)
2. World News: President Obama lifted a decades-old ban on the sales of military equipment to Vietnam.
The U.S. has long made lifting the embargo contingent on Vietnam’s improving its human rights record, and recently administration officials had hinted that the ban could be removed partly in response to China’s buildup in the South China Sea. (The New York Times)
3. In-The-Know: The largest water reservoir in America shrunk to a record low after years of drought in the western U.S.
Water levels at Lake Mead fell to 1,074 feet last week, down from an average of 1,084 feet in February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The lake is currently at 37% of capacity, said Bureau spokesperson Rose Davis. (Time)
4. This Is Not A Drill: Starting in September, movies from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar will stream exclusively on Netflix.
This means more blockbusters like Jurassic Park and the Fast and Furious series; Oscar winners like Spotlight and The Big Short; and Netflix originals for you to chill with all summer long. Hopefully, in the luxury of air conditioning. (Read More)
5. Pro-Tip: Lyft is testing an in-app option that lets customers pre-order rides 24 hours in advance.
The feature, which is currently being tested in San Francisco, will require a higher minimum fare than normal, a Lyft spokesperson confirmed to Mashable. Rides can be scheduled anywhere from 24 hours to 30 minutes ahead of time. (Read More)
6. New Gig: Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp's teenage daughter, is the new face of Chanel No. 5.
The 16-year-old will appear in the new advertisements for No.5 L'Eau, according to WWD. Depp confirmed the news a couple of hours ago via Instagram, where she's seen smooching a jumbo version of the new fragrance. (Read More)
7. Real Talk: The Beckham brothers just got a spread in Vogue.
We know there's a lot of fashion power in the Beckham household. However, it's not all coming from Victoria: Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham just cemented their status in the industry with a brand-new editorial for a big-name publication. (Read More)
8. Major News: The Senate unanimously passed legislation to establish basic rights for survivors of sexual assault.The bill, which now must pass the House of Representatives to become law, was authored by Senator Jeanne Shaheen with input from Amanda Nguyen, a sexual assault survivor who founded national civil rights nonprofit Rise to implement a Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights. (Read More)
