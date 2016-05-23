Good News For Disney Fans With A Netflix Account

Disney is finally opening up their vault and making it a little easier for fans to stream their movies. All you need is a Netflix account.
Netflix announced via their website, that starting in September, the streaming service will become the "exclusive U.S. pay TV home of the latest films from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar."
That's a pretty big announcement from the company, though they buried the lead, and chose to reveal this bit of information at the bottom of their press release about what's coming to the service this summer.
And as it turns out, it's a whole lot.
Netflix announced via their website, that starting in September, the streaming service will become the "exclusive U.S. pay TV home of the latest films from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar."
That's a pretty big announcement from the company, though they buried the lead, and chose to reveal this bit of information at the bottom of their press release about what's coming to the service this summer.
And as it turns out, it's a whole lot.
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said that in the summer Netflix sees "about a 20% increase in movie watching by our members," so they're giving their subscribers more to select from.
Sarandos promises that with this refresh of their catalogue, a "batch of non-exclusive titles are leaving while what is arriving is exclusive to Netflix among streaming subscription video services."
This means more blockbusters like Jurassic Park and the Fast and Furious series; Oscar winners like Spotlight and The Big Short; and Netflix originals for you to chill with all summer long. Hopefully, in the luxury of air conditioning.
Unfortunately, when it comes to what Disney movies will be available on Netflix — that's still a secret. But know that when you wish upon a star for more Disney movies, Netflix delivers.
Sarandos promises that with this refresh of their catalogue, a "batch of non-exclusive titles are leaving while what is arriving is exclusive to Netflix among streaming subscription video services."
This means more blockbusters like Jurassic Park and the Fast and Furious series; Oscar winners like Spotlight and The Big Short; and Netflix originals for you to chill with all summer long. Hopefully, in the luxury of air conditioning.
Unfortunately, when it comes to what Disney movies will be available on Netflix — that's still a secret. But know that when you wish upon a star for more Disney movies, Netflix delivers.
Advertisement