Eva Longoria Had A Low-Key Wedding In Mexico, Plus More Stories

1. Major News: Afghan intelligence said that a U.S. drone killed Taliban leader in Pakistan.
The leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan, Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, was killed by an American drone strike, according to the Afghan intelligence agency. The U.S. did not offer a confirmation of its own. (The New York Times)
2. On The Trail: Donald Trump said some teachers in the U.S. should be armed with guns inside their classrooms.
The presumptive Republican nominee, who was recently endorsed by the National Rifle Association of America, made the comments during a Fox & Friends interview in which he was asked to respond to Hillary Clinton’s remarks about his stance on gun control. (Time)
3. World News: Egypt sent a submarine to search for Flight 804's cockpit voice and flight data recorders.
The submarine will join the search for the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, commonly known as black boxes. The submarine, which has the capacity to operate at a depth of 3,000 meters (9,842 feet) below the surface, left for the crash site on Sunday. (Read More)
4. Lawyer Up: Anyone in the U.S. who sent a message with a URL after 2011 is automatically included in a lawsuit against Facebook.
The 2013 lawsuit, filed by Matthew Campbell and Michael Hurley, alleges that Facebook keeps a record of links sent through private messages and stores them in a database, which is then used to generate recommendations and advertising. (Read More)
5. Well Done: Texas Republicans called the whole state gay, thanks to a misused verb.
NPR pointed out that one line from the Texas GOP's newly adopted 2016 party platform regarding its stance on homosexuality doesn’t quite mean what it likely intended. See if you can spot the typo. (Read More)
6. Real Talk: Uber knows you'll pay surge pricing if your phone is dying.
According to Uber's internal data, riders are more likely to take on surge-priced fares when their phones are nearing the end of their battery life. That information was revealed when Uber's head of economic research, Keith Chen, appeared on a recent episode of NPR's Hidden Brain podcast. (Read More)
7. A-List: Eva Longoria married her longtime beau, José Antonio Bastón, in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.
The Telenovela actress confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram post that shows off the couple's simple wedding bands and invitations. "In our garden, surrounded by a small gathering of people we love, Pepe and I tied the knot!" Longoria wrote in the caption. (Read More)
8. Billboard Awards: Celine Dion's son surprised her onstage.
The legend took to the stage to perform "The Show Must Go On" and was surprised by her oldest son, who presented her with the Billboard Icon Award. Dion went on to thank "my fans...my family, my mom, who wrote my first song, my children...and most importantly, my beloved husband, who I know will continue to watch over me from up above." (Read More)
