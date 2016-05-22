Eva Longoria is married. The 41-year-old exchanged vows with her longtime beau, José Antonio Bastón, in an intimate ceremony in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, according to People.
The Telenovela actress confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram post that shows off their simple wedding bands and invitations. "In our garden, surrounded by a small gathering of people we love, Pepe and I tied the knot!" Longoria wrote in the caption.
Her friend, Victoria Beckham, posted an Instagram showing Longoria's body-conscious white wedding dress. Beckham captioned the image, "Congratulations [Eva,] the smartest, most beautiful woman I have ever met. I feel honored to call you my friend...Such a wonderful day filled with love."
Longoria shared a day-after pic showing the two rocking Uggs on a boat.
Bastón and Longoria have been dating since November 2013. She told People this past December that she'd experienced a breakup before meeting Bastón and he swept her off her feet after a mutual friend introduced them. It took two dates for her to fall for him.
"It was like the cliché angels singing and there was a glow around him and it was immediate chemistry," she said.
The couple became engaged in December during a trip to Dubai. Longoria shared that special moment on Instagram, as well.
At that time, she told the Today show's Savannah Guthrie that the couple planned to throw "a big, fat Mexican wedding." She also gushed about how much she loves her now-forever beau.
"He's amazing, he's gorgeous, and really the kindest human being I've ever met," she told Today.
