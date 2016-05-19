Shonda Rhimes Has A New Show Coming To ABC, Plus More Stories

1. Major News: An EgyptAir plane traveling from Paris to Cairo disappeared over the Mediterranean Sea.
Flight 804 took off from Charles De Gaulle Airport shortly after 11 p.m. local time. The Airbus A320 was flying at 37,000 feet when it completely disappeared from radar. Search parties from multiple nations are currently combing the area. 66 people were onboard. (Read More)
2. In-The-Know: 117 million hacked LinkedIn accounts are being sold on the dark web.
Initially, the business-oriented social network reported that only 6.5 million usernames and passwords had been leaked as a result of the 2012 hacking. In fact, the number was much higher. A total of 117 million LinkedIn IDs from the hack were recently discovered up for sale on a dark web market known as TheRealDeal. (Read More)
3. Real Talk: Donald Trump released a list of 11 proposed Supreme Court nominees.
Leading Trump's list are Steven Colloton of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; Raymond Gruender, also of the 8th Circuit; and Allison Eid of the Colorado Supreme Court. Other members on the list are Thomas Hardiman, Raymond Kethledge, Joan Larsen, Thomas Lee, William Pryor, David Stras, Diane Sykes, and Don Willett. (Read More)
4. Geek Out: Google previewed some of their biggest projects, including Google Home, Allo, and Android N.
Google is taking on Amazon’s popular Echo smart home device with Google Home. It lets you enjoy music and entertainment around the house, manage everyday tasks, and help get things done, all through voice commands and conversations. (Read More)
5. Must See: Shonda Rhimes has a new ABC series called Still Star-Crossed — and it picks up where Romeo and Juliet left off.
Based on Melinda Taub's 2013 book of the same name, the show focuses on Benvolio, Romeo's cousin; Rosaline, Juliet's cousin; and Prince Escalus, who attempts to end the feud between the Montagues and Capulets. Good luck with that, buddy. (Read More)
6. Subtitles FTW: Desiigner FINALLY broke down the lyrics for his hit song "Panda" in a new video.
“You wanna know exactly what I’m saying," the 19-year-old Brooklyn native says in the clip. "So, now I’m telling you what I’m saying, real slow and real simple." Desiigner, who admits that "Panda" is hard to understand, lays out the hook, which is, for the record, "Black X6 Phantom / White X6, look like a panda." (Read More)
7. Noms: Nebraska is the most bacon-obsessed state in the U.S.
Nebraska tops the list as the most bacon-centric state, with a consumption rate that’s a whopping 132% above the national average. Strangely, right across Nebraska’s southern border, Kansas comes in on the opposite end of the spectrum, with a consumption rate that’s 26% below the national average. (Read More)
8. World News: A missing Chibok schoolgirl was rescued, two years after Boko Haram's mass kidnapping.
Amina Ali Nkek was rescued by a vigilante group set up to fight Boko Haram on Tuesday, after a member of the group recognized her. She was found in the Sambisa Forest, near the border with Cameroon. (Read More)
