There’s nothing more American than bacon, but it turns out some states are way more obsessed than others. The blog Estately teamed up with Ginny's, a home-goods retailer, to bring you an interactive map of the United States that shows where people love the breakfast side the most.
How did they get their information? They analyzed over 33,000 photos on Instagram to find out where people were going wild over bacon. You can click through the map to see how each state’s average consumption compares to the national average. Every click also reveals porky facts about each state. Did you know that Arizona’s Chase Field, home of the Diamondbacks, is the only place where you can get the “D-Bat Dog,” which is an 18-inch corn dog wrapped in bacon?
Nebraska tops the list as the most bacon-centric state, with a consumption rate that’s a whopping 132% above the national average. Strangely, right across Nebraska’s southern border, Kansas comes in on the opposite end of the spectrum, with a consumption rate that’s 26% below our national average. Surprising since Kansas City is the birthplace of the Bacon Explosion, an iconic dish made with bacon, sausage meat, and barbecue sauce.
Check out 50 States of Bacon and find out your state's devotion level.
