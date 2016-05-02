Malia Obama Is Headed To Harvard After A Gap Year, Plus More Stories

1. World News: Kenya's president set fire to over 100 tons of ivory to protest poaching.
During a chilly afternoon, Uhuru Kenyatta put a flame to the biggest of 11 pyres of ivory tusks and rhino horn. The stacks of tusks represent more than 8,000 elephants and some 343 rhinos slaughtered for their ivory and horns, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service. (Time)
2. Here At Home: Ted Cruz doubled down on his support for "bathroom bills," like the one passed in North Carolina.
“If you pass a law, as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and Barack Obama want, that says any adult man can go into a girl's restroom if he feels like a woman at that minute, listen, the real danger is not people who are transgendered. It's people who are predators," he said. (Read More)
3. College-Bound: The White House announced that Malia Obama is going to Harvard — after taking a year off.
The eldest Obama daughter set her sights on attending some of the nation's most elite schools. Other colleges she considered reportedly included Brown, Columbia, Stanford, Tufts, the University of California at Berkeley, University of Pennsylvania, Wesleyan University, and Yale. (Read More)
4. #GiveElsaAGirlfriend: Fans are lobbying Disney to create the first lesbian princess in the upcoming Frozen sequel.
It appears that Twitter user @lexi4prez started the hashtag early Sunday morning — and it's taken off from there. Not only are we long overdue for a gay Disney hero, Elsa seems to be a perfect candidate. She's sung about not caring what people think of her and the first Frozen movie didn't marry her off to a prince. (Read More)
5. Major News: After 200 years, Ringling Bros. Circus' Asian elephants performed for the last time.
This final performance for the elephants marks an end to a 200-year-old practice at the circus that had them dressing up and performing tricks, something many now consider inhumane. Some cities have even banned the use of use of bullhooks, which are used to train elephants. (Read More)
6. Say Cheese: The U.S. is sitting on a major stockpile of unsold cheese — reportedly 1.2 billion pounds.
According to Bloomberg News and the USDA, the country's inventory of cheese is 1.2 billion pounds, its largest in 30 years. As much as we like imagining eating our way through this stockpile of deliciousness, this actually represents a problematic trade deficit. (Read More)
7. Back At It Again: Vans has seen a hefty increase in sales thanks to the viral "Damn, Daniel" video.
The company reported increases of 20% for direct-to-consumer sales and 30% for online sales in the first quarter. Despite the boost, the brand has denied that they played any part in creating the viral video. (Read More)
8. Red Carpet: For the first time ever, E! News will air live coverage from the Met Gala's red carpet.
E! News' red carpet pre-show will air at 7 p.m., followed by red-carpet fashion at 7:30 p.m. Instagram will also be highlighting the best videos from within the Met Ball via a dedicated video channel, accessible on the Explore page until Tuesday at 5 p.m., according to WWD. (Read More)
