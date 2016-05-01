How To Watch The Met Gala Red Carpet

It's that time of year again. All your favorite celebrities will be bringing their fashion A-game to the red carpet for this year's Met Gala.
Typically, the beauty of the Met Gala's red carpet can only be experienced via social media or from photo galleries (and glorious memes) the next morning. But this year, for the first time ever, E! News will air live coverage from the event's red carpet.
E! News' red carpet pre-show will air at 7 p.m., followed by red-carpet fashion at 7:30 p.m. Instagram will also be highlighting the best videos from within the Met Ball via a dedicated video channel, accessible on the Explore page until Tuesday at 5 p.m., according to WWD.
Typically, the beauty of the Met Gala's red carpet can only be experienced via social media or from photo galleries (and glorious memes) the next morning. But this year, for the first time ever, E! News will air live coverage from the event's red carpet.
E! News' red carpet pre-show will air at 7 p.m., followed by red-carpet fashion at 7:30 p.m. Instagram will also be highlighting the best videos from within the Met Ball via a dedicated video channel, accessible on the Explore page until Tuesday at 5 p.m., according to WWD.
This year, the ball will feature a display of over 100 pieces of haute couture and ready-to-wear pieces playing into the Costume Institute's exhibition, Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.
As always, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will serve as host. And this year's co-hosts include actor Idris Elba and Apple's chief design officer, Jonathan Ive (Apple is also sponsoring the event). The honorary chairs include Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière, Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, and Taylor Swift.
Of course, the actual gala will not be televised and all guests are forbidden to use any social media during the event. But the good news is we'll have full coverage of all the highlights.
As always, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will serve as host. And this year's co-hosts include actor Idris Elba and Apple's chief design officer, Jonathan Ive (Apple is also sponsoring the event). The honorary chairs include Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière, Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, and Taylor Swift.
Of course, the actual gala will not be televised and all guests are forbidden to use any social media during the event. But the good news is we'll have full coverage of all the highlights.
Advertisement