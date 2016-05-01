On NBC's Meet the Press Sunday morning, GOP candidate Ted Cruz revealed his stance on "bathroom bills," like the one recently passed in North Carolina.
"I'm the dad of two little girls. It doesn't make any sense to allow grown adult men, strangers, to be alone in a bathroom with a little girl," he said.
Moderator Chuck Todd asked the Texas senator how he felt about Caitlyn Jenner using the women's room in Trump Tower with Donald Trump's permission.
Cruz told Todd that he found Trump's offer to be "political-correct nonsense" and considered the gendered division of bathrooms a non-partisan issue.
“I view this issue as a matter of basic common sense. I don't think it's a right or left or Republican or Democratic issue,” he said.
He then criticized his opponents for advocating that people be allowed to use bathrooms that don't match the sex on their birth certificates. “If you pass a law, as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and Barack Obama want, that says any adult man can go into a girl's restroom if he feels like a woman at that minute, listen, the real danger is not people who are transgendered. It's people who are predators.”
