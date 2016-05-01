@lexi4prez #GiveElsaAGirlfriend let the romance begin pic.twitter.com/Lo1hVpVqrg— Λshley (@ashleyencalada) May 1, 2016
While Ted Cruz is out there thinking the world can go back to its old homophobic ways if only people use the bathrooms he thinks they should use, another generation is whittling away at the status quo on Twitter this weekend. The hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend has begun to pick up steam, lobbying Disney to create the first lesbian fairy tale princess in the upcoming Frozen sequel, slated for 2018 or later.
It appears that Twitter user @lexi4prez started the hashtag early Sunday morning — and it's taken off from there. Not only are we long overdue for a gay Disney hero, Elsa seems to be a perfect candidate. She's sung about not caring what people think of her and the first Frozen movie didn't marry her off to a prince. This sequel has the potential to be completely original and not beholden to any traditional hetero folklore.
"We will tackle other issues that, I think, are out there today that boys and girls, men and women, are dealing with," Frozen director Chris Buck told MTV News of the sequel last year. "I think we’re very aware of what is happening in society. I don’t think any of us take [them] lightly, even though they can be very funny and entertaining, the messages that our movies have and the influence they can have on young people."
As Metro U.K. pointed out, Disney has kinda sort-of taken the first step toward gay Disney princesses via Mulan on ABC's Once Upon a Time. Making the lead character of a full animated feature gay, however, would do worlds of good to making young people feel accepted by their peers — as so many people on Twitter are saying.
A gay Disney princess would have helped me feel so much more normal when I was younger. Representation is important. #GiveElsaAGirlfriend— jordan (@thejordanthrash) May 1, 2016
Can this please happen @Disney #GiveElsaAGirlfriend— Cassie Kutev (@cassie_kutev) May 1, 2016
So many princes and princesses would adore this,grown ones too. pic.twitter.com/5tDySgzLnD
hey @Disney, give us a gay Elsa! Young queer kids need someone to look up to!!#GiveElsaAGirlfriend— feminist gals (@feministgals) May 1, 2016
