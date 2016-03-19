Kristen Bell will be returning to Arendelle to build another snowman sooner than Frozen fans may have originally thought. The actress who voiced Anna revealed that she'll start working on the sequel to Disney's 2013 film in the next couple of weeks.
In an interview with Collider, Bell said she had "not yet" started working on Frozen 2, but, "I think we should be recording this month."
Bell said that the sequel, which was officially confirmed last year by Disney, is written, though "they’re still doing tweaks." But "tweaks" isn't some sort of a code for "major re-write," since Bell said, "The story is great and [the filmmaking team] exude quality."
The actress, who co-stars in the Melissa McCarthy comedy The Boss (out April 8), says it took so long for the sequel to be announced because the team behind the film, which includes original songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, "wouldn’t just put something out to put it out."
"It took them a while because they wanted to figure out what story they needed to tell," Bell said, "and what would be important and engaging. I think they found it.”
What is that story? Unfortunately, Bell didn't go into detail.
But for anyone worried that after all this time the chemistry between Bell and her Frozen castmates Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff would be gone, she says it never left — mainly because the four still get together to sing songs from the original.
Most recently, they've been meeting up to record music for the Frozen ride, Frozen Ever After, set to open this year at Disney World's Epcot.
"When Epcot Center opens, we’ll record a bunch of new music," Bell said. "So, we have little bits of Frozen in our life at all times, but I’m excited to get started on the new movie.”
The release date for Frozen 2 has not yet been announced.
In an interview with Collider, Bell said she had "not yet" started working on Frozen 2, but, "I think we should be recording this month."
Bell said that the sequel, which was officially confirmed last year by Disney, is written, though "they’re still doing tweaks." But "tweaks" isn't some sort of a code for "major re-write," since Bell said, "The story is great and [the filmmaking team] exude quality."
The actress, who co-stars in the Melissa McCarthy comedy The Boss (out April 8), says it took so long for the sequel to be announced because the team behind the film, which includes original songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, "wouldn’t just put something out to put it out."
"It took them a while because they wanted to figure out what story they needed to tell," Bell said, "and what would be important and engaging. I think they found it.”
What is that story? Unfortunately, Bell didn't go into detail.
But for anyone worried that after all this time the chemistry between Bell and her Frozen castmates Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff would be gone, she says it never left — mainly because the four still get together to sing songs from the original.
Most recently, they've been meeting up to record music for the Frozen ride, Frozen Ever After, set to open this year at Disney World's Epcot.
"When Epcot Center opens, we’ll record a bunch of new music," Bell said. "So, we have little bits of Frozen in our life at all times, but I’m excited to get started on the new movie.”
The release date for Frozen 2 has not yet been announced.
Advertisement