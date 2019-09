Following The Simpsons' Ned Flanders coming out as gay last month , another generation is whittling away at the status quo on Twitter this weekend. The hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend has begun to pick up steam, lobbying Disney to create the first lesbian fairy tale princess in the upcoming Frozen sequel, slated for 2018 or later.It appears that Twitter user @lexi4prez started the hashtag early Sunday morning — and it's taken off from there. Not only are we long overdue for a gay Disney hero, Elsa seems to be a perfect candidate. She's sung about not caring what people think of her and the first Frozen movie didn't marry her off to a prince. This sequel has the potential to be completely original and not beholden to any traditional hetero folklore."We will tackle other issues that, I think, are out there today that boys and girls, men and women, are dealing with," Frozen director Chris Buck told MTV News of the sequel last year. "I think we’re very aware of what is happening in society. I don’t think any of us take [them] lightly, even though they can be very funny and entertaining, the messages that our movies have and the influence they can have on young people."As Metro pointed out, Disney has kinda sort-of taken the first step toward gay Disney princesses via Mulan on ABC's Once Upon a Time. Making the lead character of a full animated feature gay, however, would do worlds of good to making young people feel accepted by their peers — as so many people on Twitter are saying.