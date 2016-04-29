Usher Shared A Nude Selfie On Snapchat, Plus More Stories

1. Here At Home: Three people linked to the San Bernardino shooters were arrested on charges involving a "sham marriage."
Syed Raheel Farook, 31, was taken into custody Thursday morning by the FBI along with his 31-year-old wife, Tatiana Farook, and her 26-year-old sister, Mariya Chernykh. They face charges of marriage fraud conspiracy and making false statements under oath. (NPR)
2. Big News: A defense bill amendment would require women to register for the draft.
The House Armed Services Committee approved the change in language by a 32 to 30 vote. It will be included in the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), The Hill explains. The move is being heralded by some representatives as a win for equality while others have argued that the United States should get rid of the draft entirely. (Read More)
3. In-The-Know: According to the CDC, the teen pregnancy rate in the U.S. has fallen to an all-time low.
The decline of the past decade has occurred in all regions in the country and among all races. But the most radical changes have been among Hispanic and Black teens, whose birth rates have dropped nearly 50% since 2006. (The Washington Post)
4. Major Shade: Former House Speaker John Boehner called Ted Cruz "Lucifer in the flesh" during a talk at Stanford.
In a wide-ranging talk at Stanford University on Wednesday, Boehner shared some harsh words about Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. When an audience member from the student crowd asked Boehner about Cruz, the former speaker called him "Lucifer in the flesh." (Read More)
5. Drama: People are outraged Will Ferrell will play dementia-stricken Ronald Reagan in a movie.
"The story begins at the start of the ex-president’s second term, when he falls into dementia and an ambitious intern is tasked with convincing the commander in chief that he is an actor playing the president in a movie," Variety writes in a summary the plot. (Read More)
6. Icebreaker: Tinder's new app, Tinder Social, matches users with groups of friends.
The new app lets you match with groups of friends and find out what they're up to. The aim: Making socializing easier once you and your crew are out, whether at a festival or at a networking event. While meeting cool people at a big event such as a concert could be fun, the latter seems especially useful. (Read More)
7. NSFW: Usher unexpectedly stripped down for fans during an impromptu tour of his house on Snapchat.
The 37-year-old singer started out by showing off his luxurious digs, before offering the world a sneak peek of the steam room in his house. But that wasn't the biggest reveal. Usher went on to strip naked, imposing the text "blowinoffsteam" on the snap and including a shocked-face emoji to cover his little Usher. (Read More)
8. On The Trail: Hillary Clinton's campaign has made an actual "Woman Card."Clinton’s campaign flipped the script and found a way to capitalize on Donald Trump’s "Woman Card" comment from Tuesday night. Similar to a MetroCard, the Woman Card is now available for those donating to Clinton’s campaign. (Read More)
