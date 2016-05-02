Update: Will Ferrell Will Not Play Ronald Reagan

Deadline reports that the actor's spokesperson has released a statement regarding Ferrell's involvement with the film.
“The Reagan script is one of a number of scripts that had been submitted to Will Ferrell which he had considered,” said the spokesman. “While it is by no means an ‘Alzheimer’s comedy,’ as has been suggested, Mr. Ferrell is not pursuing this project.”
The spokesperson also claims that Ferrell was never formally signed on to do the project.
Updated April, 29 1:10 p.m.: Ronald Reagan's daughter, Patti Davis, has penned "An Open Letter To Will Ferrell" to criticize the news that the comedic actor will portray her late father and his battle with Alzheimer's in an upcoming movie.
Davis writes, "Alzheimer’s is the ultimate pirate, pillaging a person’s life and leaving an empty landscape behind. It sweeps up entire families, forcing everyone to claw their way through overwhelming grief, confusion, helplessness, and anger."
She continues, asking Ferrell to put himself in the shoes of family members who have personally been impacted by the disease.
"Perhaps for your comedy you would like to visit some dementia facilities. I have — I didn’t find anything comedic there, and my hope would be that if you’re a decent human being, you wouldn’t either."
News of the film, which is presumably meant to be a comedy, was not well received by Reagan's son, Michael Reagan, either. He tweeted, "#Alzheimers is not a comedy to the 5 million people who are suffering with the decease, it first robs you of your mind and then it kills you."
Neither Ferrell nor anyone affiliated with the film have responded to the family's criticism.
This story was originally published on April 28 at 1:45 p.m.
Will Ferrell is set to portray another iconic president from our nation's past. It's not a Bush, but it is another Republican. Ferrell will play Ronald Reagan, the 40th President of the United States in a project titled simply Reagan. And the news is already causing a stir.
Ferrell will be portraying Reagan a few years after he leaves the White House, as Variety reports, when he started showing signs of dementia. "The story begins at the start of the ex-president’s second term when he falls into dementia and an ambitious intern is tasked with convincing the commander in chief that he is an actor playing the president in a movie," Variety summarizes the plot. A reporter at Deadline continues, "Depending on your perspective, high jinks ensue."
Ferrell, like most comedic actors, often treads the line between taboo and political correctness, a balancing act that makes his movies so funny to fans. But not everyone agrees that sensibility is appropriate for this particular subject matter.
Republicans are upset. People who know someone with Alzheimers or dementia are upset. The idea of a room full of people making fun of a real person suffering from a health condition is upsetting a lot of people on Twitter, including Reagan's own son, Michael Reagan.
What an Outrag....Alzheimers is not joke...It kills..You should be ashamed all of you. https://t.co/GNzqR5vjrX— Michael Reagan (@ReaganWorld) April 27, 2016
Alzheimers is not a comedy!Will Ferrell to play dementia-stricken Ronald Reagan https://t.co/5wdo2PVvHt via the @FoxNews Android app— Michael Reagan (@ReaganWorld) April 27, 2016
Many others share Michael's sentiments about the film. Some commenters admit that they did not even like Reagan as a political leader, but still find the idea of the film in poor taste.
Dementia is shits and giggles now, isn't it? Unreal...https://t.co/NbS2h2oDs3— Avi (@mrAvinash) April 27, 2016
Alzheimer 's is by no means funny. It kills treasured memories and robs you of your very existence.# WillFerrell— Candace Browning (@candybrowning91) April 28, 2016
R/T If you think mocking President Reagan's battle with dementia by way of a comedy movie is insensitive to people afflicted by that illness— John Miller (@JVM225) April 28, 2016
Will Ferrell is going to play Ronald Reagan in a movie. I'm in, as long as John C. Reilly plays Gorbachev.— Johnjay Van Es (@JohnjayVanEs) April 28, 2016
This movie mocks Reagan's fight with alzheimers. All involved should be ashamed. https://t.co/5JRtyW5Vfb— Sarah Connor (@SConnorTX) April 28, 2016
Yo, I think Ronald Reagan was a terrible person who caused a lot of suffering, but this is in extremely poor taste. https://t.co/DSKf76eUhz— Rob Rutledge (@RobJRII) April 28, 2016