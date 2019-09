Update: Will Ferrell Will Not Play Ronald Reagan

In the wake of negative backlash from Ronald Reagan's family, Will Ferrell has dissociated himself from Reagan, the film project in which he was reportedly attached to star. Deadline reports that the actor's spokesperson has released a statement regarding Ferrell's involvement with the film.“The Reagan script is one of a number of scripts that had been submitted to Will Ferrell which he had considered,” said the spokesman. “While it is by no means an ‘Alzheimer’s comedy,’ as has been suggested, Mr. Ferrell is not pursuing this project.”The spokesperson also claims that Ferrell was never formally signed on to do the project.Ronald Reagan's daughter, Patti Davis, has penned " An Open Letter To Will Ferrell " to criticize the news that the comedic actor will portray her late father and his battle with Alzheimer's in an upcoming movie.Davis writes, "Alzheimer’s is the ultimate pirate, pillaging a person’s life and leaving an empty landscape behind. It sweeps up entire families, forcing everyone to claw their way through overwhelming grief, confusion, helplessness, and anger."She continues, asking Ferrell to put himself in the shoes of family members who have personally been impacted by the disease."Perhaps for your comedy you would like to visit some dementia facilities. I have — I didn’t find anything comedic there, and my hope would be that if you’re a decent human being, you wouldn’t either."News of the film, which is presumably meant to be a comedy, was not well received by Reagan's son, Michael Reagan, either. He tweeted, "#Alzheimers is not a comedy to the 5 million people who are suffering with the decease, it first robs you of your mind and then it kills you."Neither Ferrell nor anyone affiliated with the film have responded to the family's criticism.This story was originally published on April 28 at 1:45 p.m.