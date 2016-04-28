Lady Gaga & Elton John Teamed Up For A Clothing Line, Plus More Stories

1. Here At Home: Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert was sentenced to prison for a hush-money sex-abuse scandal.
Hastert pleaded guilty to breaking the law when he concealed millions of dollars in payments in an apparent effort to cover up sex-abuse allegations he faced. In addition to 15 months in prison, he must complete sex-offender treatment and pay $250,000 to a fund for crime victims. (Read More)
2. Geek Out: SpaceX plans to send several free-flying spacecraft to Mars as early as 2018.
The company said it will attempt to launch its Dragon spacecraft, without a crew, to the red planet with help from its Falcon Heavy rocket. The missions will “help demonstrate the technologies needed to land large payloads” on Mars. (Read More)
3. On The Trail: Ted Cruz announced Carly Fiorina will be his running mate in the 2016 election.
“After a great deal of time and thought, after a great deal of consideration and prayer, I have come to the conclusion that if I am nominated to be the president of the United States, that I will run on a ticket with my vice presidential nominee, Carly Fiorina,” he said. (Read More)
4. Pro-Tip: Uber's new policy fines riders who are two minutes late or cancel a trip two minutes after a request.
According to Uber, if you make your driver wait for more than two minutes, you'll be charged a per-minute rate. You'll also face a fee if you cancel a trip more than two minutes after you requested it. Uber users in the trial cities will see this news appear as a "rider update" that's titled "Request When You're Ready." (Read More)
5. Fashion Baby: Lady Gaga and Elton John designed clothing for Love Bravery, a limited collection at Macy's.
The name of the limited-edition line, Love Bravery, is meant to "inspire compassion and combat prejudice" through clothing and accessories, according to a press release. Expect everything from apparel and handbags to speakers and skateboards in the collection; as far as pricing goes, nothing tops $100. (Read More)
6. Cha-Ching: ClassPass raised its price for unlimited fitness classes — from $125 to $190 a month in some cities.
Social media has spoken — ClassPass is dead to us. Technically, the fitness class subscription that allows you to take classes from multiple local studios is very much alive, but a recent price hike has left even the most loyal customers ready to cancel. (Read More)
7. In-The-Know: Dear coffee fans: Dunkin' Donuts has been quietly testing its own cold brew.
Currently, you can try it out in Springfield, MA. Soon, you'll be able to get your hands on it in Portland and Bangor, ME. In a statement released to Eater, Dunkin’ confirmed that the “limited test” will help the chain gauge whether cold brew could be a permanent fixture on its menu. (Read More)
8. Major News: The House of Representatives unanimously passed an email privacy bill.The Email Privacy Act is a bill meant to reform the Electronic Communications Privacy Act by requiring that law enforcement obtain a warrant before searching private communications stored in the cloud. Bipartisan authors of the bill called it "an historic step toward updating our privacy laws for the digital age." Representatives debated the bill for a scant 40 minutes. (Read More)
