Ah, summer. It means the return of swimsuits, AC, and iced coffee. While the chilly brew has long been a hot-weather staple, iced coffee has been gaining popularity — by as much as 115%.
While there are several contributing factors to this, there’s one reason we can’t get enough of it — it has the most caffeine, thanks to the hours-long brewing process. While “cold brew” has long been synonymous with fancy coffee shops, chains are taking notice. Starbucks introduced its own version last year, you can snatch up cold brew at Target and Trader Joe’s, and soon you might be able to get it at Dunkin' Donuts.
While there are several contributing factors to this, there’s one reason we can’t get enough of it — it has the most caffeine, thanks to the hours-long brewing process. While “cold brew” has long been synonymous with fancy coffee shops, chains are taking notice. Starbucks introduced its own version last year, you can snatch up cold brew at Target and Trader Joe’s, and soon you might be able to get it at Dunkin' Donuts.
Look for the Dunkin' Donuts Reps @AIConcampus today from 1-3PM and ask them for a FREE Cold Brew Coffee Sample! pic.twitter.com/rA7jEhVDuw— Dunkin' Donuts WMA (@DDinWMA) April 20, 2016
Coffee fans noticed that Dunkin’ has been quietly testing its own cold brew in several markets. Currently, you can try it out in Springfield, MA, and soon, you'll be able to get your hands on it in Portland and Bangor, ME. In a statement released to Eater, Dunkin’ confirmed that the “limited test” will help the chain gauge whether cold brew could be a permanent fixture on its menu.
We're keeping our fingers crossed. But then again, our iced-coffee obsession isn’t exactly a secret.
Advertisement