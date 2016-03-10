3 Magical Iced Coffee Hacks That Will Save You Money

We know what you're thinking, Making iced coffee at home is too scary! That's what we thought, too, until we learned that it's totally unnecessary to change the way you normally make coffee. There's no need to fuss with cold brew at home or make your coffee twice as strong (see below, re: keeping it from getting watered down). All you need to do is brew a BIG batch of regular coffee in your coffee pot, let it cool down, and refrigerate it. You can plan for a five-day work week (I wouldn't keep it in the fridge longer than that), store it in a pitcher, or in individual Mason jars. Make as much or as little as you want.



If you want to make five small iced coffees (12 fluid ounces per cup), we recommend using 7 1/2 cups of water (60 fluid ounces) and 1 1/4 cups of grounds. If you typically use a different formula, do what you already like in a bigger batch!