An Exclusive First Look At Lady Gaga & Elton John's New Collab

Update: Lady Gaga and Elton John's upcoming collection for Macy's, dubbed Love Bravery, doesn't drop until May 9, but we've got an exclusive first peek at 15 pieces from the limited-edition line. Check out an array of items from the charity-driven project, ahead.
Originally published on April 27, 2016.
Lady Gaga and Elton John are teaming up, and not just in the recording studio. The music icons are releasing a collection at Macy's that's got a charity-driven, empowerment-fostering twist.
The name of the limited-edition line, Love Bravery, is meant to "inspire compassion and combat prejudice" through clothing and accessories, according to a press release. Expect everything from apparel and handbags to speakers and skateboards in the collection; as far as pricing goes, nothing tops $100, WWD reports.
The duo had some help with the line's apparel design: Lady Gaga tapped her close pal Brandon Maxwell, her stylist-turned-designer (and industry favorite), plus her sister, Natali Germanotta, to help dream up the clothing range. Expect to drop between $24 to $59 on athleisure-inspired pieces and from $12 to $59 on music-themed accessories. The line is meant to draw from both artists' careers, so designs include musical references and imagery, like piano keys and microphones.
"We need to make the world a kinder and braver place where men and women everywhere are empowered to live with compassion," Lady Gaga said in a statement. John summed up Love Bravery's gist as "the compassion on the inside to understand someone’s fears, and the bravery on the outside to stand up for them, and for yourself: to accept others for who they are and to be who you want to be." As for the do-good component, 25% of the purchase price of Love Bravery items will go to Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and John's Elton John AIDS Foundation.
You can find Love Bravery in a dedicated section of 150 Macy's stores, as well as online, starting on May 9; it will be available through August 30.
Originally published on April 27, 2016.
Lady Gaga and Elton John are teaming up, and not just in the recording studio. The music icons are releasing a collection at Macy's that's got a charity-driven, empowerment-fostering twist.
The name of the limited-edition line, Love Bravery, is meant to "inspire compassion and combat prejudice" through clothing and accessories, according to a press release. Expect everything from apparel and handbags to speakers and skateboards in the collection; as far as pricing goes, nothing tops $100, WWD reports.
The duo had some help with the line's apparel design: Lady Gaga tapped her close pal Brandon Maxwell, her stylist-turned-designer (and industry favorite), plus her sister, Natali Germanotta, to help dream up the clothing range. Expect to drop between $24 to $59 on athleisure-inspired pieces and from $12 to $59 on music-themed accessories. The line is meant to draw from both artists' careers, so designs include musical references and imagery, like piano keys and microphones.
"We need to make the world a kinder and braver place where men and women everywhere are empowered to live with compassion," Lady Gaga said in a statement. John summed up Love Bravery's gist as "the compassion on the inside to understand someone’s fears, and the bravery on the outside to stand up for them, and for yourself: to accept others for who they are and to be who you want to be." As for the do-good component, 25% of the purchase price of Love Bravery items will go to Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and John's Elton John AIDS Foundation.
You can find Love Bravery in a dedicated section of 150 Macy's stores, as well as online, starting on May 9; it will be available through August 30.