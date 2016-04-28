Story from Lady Gaga

An Exclusive First Look At Lady Gaga & Elton John's New Collab

Update: Lady Gaga and Elton John's upcoming collection for Macy's, dubbed Love Bravery, doesn't drop until May 9, but we've got an exclusive first peek at 15 pieces from the limited-edition line. Check out an array of items from the charity-driven project, ahead.

Lady Gaga and Elton John are teaming up, and not just in the recording studio. The music icons are releasing a collection at Macy's that's got a charity-driven, empowerment-fostering twist.

The name of the limited-edition line, Love Bravery, is meant to "inspire compassion and combat prejudice" through clothing and accessories, according to a press release. Expect everything from apparel and handbags to speakers and skateboards in the collection; as far as pricing goes, nothing tops $100, WWD reports.

The duo had some help with the line's apparel design: Lady Gaga tapped her close pal Brandon Maxwell, her stylist-turned-designer (and industry favorite), plus her sister, Natali Germanotta, to help dream up the clothing range. Expect to drop between $24 to $59 on athleisure-inspired pieces and from $12 to $59 on music-themed accessories. The line is meant to draw from both artists' careers, so designs include musical references and imagery, like piano keys and microphones.

"We need to make the world a kinder and braver place where men and women everywhere are empowered to live with compassion," Lady Gaga said in a statement. John summed up Love Bravery's gist as "the compassion on the inside to understand someone’s fears, and the bravery on the outside to stand up for them, and for yourself: to accept others for who they are and to be who you want to be." As for the do-good component, 25% of the purchase price of Love Bravery items will go to Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and John's Elton John AIDS Foundation.

You can find Love Bravery in a dedicated section of 150 Macy's stores, as well as online, starting on May 9; it will be available through August 30.

