Ben & Jerry's Is Serving A Special 4/20 Treat, Plus More Stories

1. Major News: A federal appeals court ruled that public schools must allow transgender students to use bathrooms of their choice.
The Virginia ruling was the first time that federal appellate court ruled that Title IX protects the rights of students to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity. Proponents of L.G.B.T. rights said the ruling could have “major implications” for North Carolina’s law, known as House Bill 2. (New York Times)
2. Here At Home: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both won big in the New York primary elections.
In a blow to the insurgent Ted Cruz, Trump cleared 50% of the vote, meaning he can also claim New York's 14 statewide delegates. Clinton's win in her adopted home state put a stop to Bernie Sanders' momentum, as the Vermont senator had won eight of the last nine Democratic contests. (Read More)
3. Weird, But True: Utah's governor signed a resolution that declared pornography a public health crisis.
The measure calls for education and policy changes to stop pornography exposure and addiction, which the resolution says leads to the hyper-sexualization of teens, prostitution, and cheating spouses, among other problems. (Time)
4. Say Yes To The Dress: Christian Siriano is launching a bridal line.
If you check out Christian Siriano's Instagram, you'll often scroll past pictures of happy brides dressed in one-of-a-kind creations. Despite the popularity of Siriano's looks among those celebrating their nuptials, the designer never officially had wedding gowns as a category of his namesake label — until now. (Read More)
5. Geek Out: Apple's slimmer MacBook is now available in gold, silver, space-gray, and rose gold.
Pretty metallics aside, the hardware also has some standout upgrades. Apple first announced this new, thinner line of MacBooks last spring, but now the model is even faster and has better battery life. (Read More)
6. #Major: DJ Khaled, the King of SnapChat, will be part of Beyoncé's Formation World Tour.
If you're wondering who is worthy enough to open up for one of the most anticipated tours of the year, you might be a bit surprised. Or did you already guess?! It's DJ Khaled. Yep, that DJ Khaled. The King of SnapChat is now linking up with the Queen of, well, Mostly Everything. (Read More)
7. 4/20: These are all the states that have legalized weed.
This year alone, there have already been more than 50 legislative initiatives around the country aimed at legalizing or decriminalizing medical or recreational marijuana. Alaska, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Washington, D.C., have already legalized recreational, as well as medical, marijuana for adults (although it still isn't legal to buy in D.C.). (Read More)
8. Noms: Ben & Jerry's will celebrate 4/20 with buy-one-get-one-free Brrr-itos, every stoner's dream treat.
Since Ben & Jerry's can't legally distribute weed ice cream to the masses, the chain came up with a creative, drug-free way to celebrate 4/20. Remember Brrr-itos, every stoner's dream treat? Well, they're back again to satisfy burrito and sweet treat hankerings, all in one beautiful bite. (Read More)
