When Apple gave the Apple Watch a rose-gold case last September, we were left with one major question: When will the last non-rosy Apple product, the MacBook, get the same gorgeous treatment?
We waited, and today, that dream has finally come true. Apple announced that you can now buy a MacBook in four aluminum finishes: gold, silver, space-gray, and — drumroll, please — rose gold. The rose gold is every bit as beautiful as we imagined, made even more so by the fact that the laptop has a sleek, all-metal enclosure that maximizes the color.
Pretty metallics aside, the hardware also has some standout upgrades. Apple first announced this new, thinner line of MacBooks last spring, but now the model is even faster and has better battery life. Still just two pounds and 13.1 mm thin, the MacBook is now updated with the latest Intel processors inside for 25% faster graphics — useful if you do a lot of photo or video work. At least the faster processor, paired with faster flash storage inside, should help mitigate that annoying spinning wheel of death that takes over your mouse pointer when you've got too much happening on your computer.
You also won't have to charge as often: Whereas past MacBooks have lasted eight hours, Apple said that the new MacBook allows for "up to 10 hours of wireless web browsing." That's a whole lot of Facebook reading, er, work you can accomplish.
You can't buy the new MacBook in stores until tomorrow, but you can order it online today to satisfy all your rose-gold needs.
