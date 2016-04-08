Everyone Who Has Dealt With Slow Internet Needs To Read This

You're on the edge of your seat, getting to the most important part of the Game of Thrones episode you're streaming, when all of a sudden — the buffering wheel appears.
Or, as we like to call it, the wheel of death.
Wheel from hell, wheel that has been sent by the gods to torture you, wheel that is staring you in the face and mocking you — whatever you call it, the anger and frustration are all too real.
Research has shown that people quickly abandon a site that is taking forever to load, and that over 50% of people suffer from buffer rage. (Think of it as road rage, except you're in front of a screen instead of behind the wheel.) Whether you're home, at a cafe, or on a cross-country flight, the internet always seems to pick the absolute worst time to slow down.
We sympathize with your pain and, in the hope that this will prove at least a bit cathartic, we've summed up the nine stages of slow-buffering grief. Click through and know that you're not alone.
