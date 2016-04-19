Olivia Wilde's Son Revealed Their Baby News With A Sweet Photo, Plus More Stories

1. World News: The death toll from the earthquake that struck Ecuador over the weekend rose to 350.
The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Ecuador over the weekend rose to 350 on Monday. The earthquake was the strongest to hit Ecuador in decades, reports The New York Times. More than 2,000 people were injured. (The New York Times)
2. In-The-Know: Southwest Airlines defended an employee's behavior after she kicked a Muslim woman off a flight.
A Muslim woman says she was kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight after she asked to switch seats with her neighbor, according toThe Independent. Southwest Airlines said, "Information collected at the time of the event indicates that our employees followed proper procedures in response to this customer's interaction with another passenger, while onboard the aircraft." (Read More)
3. Longread: U.S. cities are weighing a controversial idea to manage the heroin epidemic: supervised injection sites (SISs).
The U.S. has been waging its broad “war on drugs” for several decades now. But with heroin use skyrocketing (and doubling among women in the past 10 years), some experts believe supervised injection sites (SISs), where people can do their drugs with clean equipment and under the supervision of trained staff, can help. (Read More)
4. Major News: Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama — making it the ninth musical in history to do so.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama on Monday. Prizes for history, fiction, biography and criticism were also announced. The Pulitzer win had been widely predicted sinceHamilton premiered at the Public Theater in February of last year. (The Hollywood Reporter)
5. Geek Out: Watch out Netflix: Amazon just launched a stand-alone streaming service for $8.99 a month.
If you already have a Prime account, you're all set. You've been able to stream exclusive movies and TV shows with your $99 Prime subscription. But if you don't have Prime, you can subscribe to Amazon Video alone for $8.99 per month ($108 per year). (Read More)
6. Weird, But True: Vogue is launching a high-end furniture collection, called Vogue Living.
Due out later this year, the inaugural collection of Vogue Living goods is comprised of 30 pieces, including "luxurious statement case goods and upholstered products for residential and commercial use," according to a press release. (Read More)
7. A-list: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are officially expecting their second child.
Looks like Otis Sudeikis is getting a sibling! Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are officially expecting their second child. The Vinyl actress shared the good news via her own Instagram account. In the sweet photo, she's sitting next to Otis, who has his hands on his stomach just like his mom. "Matching baby bumps," Wilde captioned the pic. (Read More)
8. Legends: Five-time Emmy winner Doris Roberts has died at the age of 90.Roberts, whose acting career spanned more than six decades, died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes. She was a major TV presence, winning five Emmy awards — four of them for her role on Everybody Loves Raymond. (Read More)
