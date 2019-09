It may sound radical, but Sarah Evans estimates there are already about 100 safe injection sites in around 30 countries. Insite , the only SIS in North America, was founded in 2003 in Vancouver, British Columbia. “It's important to recognize that this is not a new idea,” she says. “It might be new to people in the U.S., but that’s a bit like Columbus saying he discovered America.”In the U.S., these facilities would work similarly, but it would be up to each city to decide exactly what sites will look like. There are only a few cities in the U.S. seriously talking about creating facilities: The Drug Policy Alliance is specifically advocating for sites in San Francisco and NYC, and Seattle is also looking into one. And Svante Myrick, the mayor of Ithaca, NY, just put together a proposal that includes a SIS (among many other harm reduction programs).Although each program would have, essentially, all the same ingredients, they may operate differently in different cities. For instance, "one thing we're arguing for [in NYC] is to just allow syringe exchanges to incorporate [supervised injection] into the work they’re already doing," explains Matt Curtis, the program and policy director for Vocal NY . But that would be alongside new spaces specifically designed for supervised injection. Ideally, there would be a facility anywhere there's currently outdoor drug use, wherever that may be But even in areas where there’s support, those working to get an SIS up and running in America face considerable legal hurdles. Because heroin is illegal, federal and state governments would need to agree to some kind of exemption to allow people inside the facility to legally use the drug. "It'll be a heavy lift to do this in the United States," says Dr. Lee, "and it would be many times that difficulty to make it routinely available."Still, Ithaca's mayor is firmly behind the proposal despite some opposition . And Curtis says he's been pleasantly surprised at how quickly things are moving in NYC; Vocal NY introduced the idea to the public just seven months ago, and the team is already getting support from Manhattan State Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal . So, although a SIS in the U.S. may still look very unlikely, it has also never been more likely than it is now.One of the benefits of facing so much criticism is that the sites that do exist have been extensively researched and monitored. Insite, for example, has been the subject of over 50 published studies. And what do they show? The facility has more than proven itself: It's reduced overdose deaths by 35% in the surrounding neighborhood and by 9% in the whole city. In 2012 alone , the staff referred more than 4,500 people to other health and social programs.