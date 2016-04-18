Devoted Vogue readers will be able to bring a touch of the magazine to their living rooms — and not just as a thoughtfully arranged stack of old issues on the coffee table. Condé Nast is lending the Vogue name to a new range of home goods, in partnership with high-end furniture brand Dorya.
Due out later this year, the inaugural collection of Vogue Living goods is comprised of 30 pieces, including "luxurious statement case goods and upholstered products for residential and commercial use," according to a press release.
There's no imagery yet, so we're left guessing, for now, what, exactly, these furnishings might look like. But the publication promises they'll borrow from Vogue's fashion knowledge and high end aesthetic. "The collection will bring the pages of the magazine to life — taking inspiration from fashion to identify new interior design trends while also adding the Vogue touch to classic interior design," Cathy Glosser, SVP of licensing for Condé Nast, said in the statement. (So it probably won't quite be the grown-up equivalent of Teen Vogue bedding.)
This home range is only the first such lifestyle partnership to carry the Vogue name, but expect to see more of the glossy IRL in the near future. In other Vogue news, the magazine itself is changing things up slightly in terms of its print product: The title's May and September issues are expected to be slightly larger in scale (with a price change to match), Business of Fashion reports.
Due out later this year, the inaugural collection of Vogue Living goods is comprised of 30 pieces, including "luxurious statement case goods and upholstered products for residential and commercial use," according to a press release.
There's no imagery yet, so we're left guessing, for now, what, exactly, these furnishings might look like. But the publication promises they'll borrow from Vogue's fashion knowledge and high end aesthetic. "The collection will bring the pages of the magazine to life — taking inspiration from fashion to identify new interior design trends while also adding the Vogue touch to classic interior design," Cathy Glosser, SVP of licensing for Condé Nast, said in the statement. (So it probably won't quite be the grown-up equivalent of Teen Vogue bedding.)
This home range is only the first such lifestyle partnership to carry the Vogue name, but expect to see more of the glossy IRL in the near future. In other Vogue news, the magazine itself is changing things up slightly in terms of its print product: The title's May and September issues are expected to be slightly larger in scale (with a price change to match), Business of Fashion reports.
Advertisement