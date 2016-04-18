Doris Roberts, who starred in Everybody Loves Raymond, died Sunday at the age of 90, TMZ and Variety report.
Roberts, whose acting career spanned more than six decades, died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes. She was a major TV presence, winning five Emmy awards, four of them for Raymond. Her other award was for St. Elsewhere in 1983. Roberts also acted in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Full House, in addition to a host of other roles. Her son, Michael Cannata, Jr., survives her.
Roberts was known for her warm onscreen presence as Ray’s obnoxious mother with a heart of gold. Roberts was still taking on roles to the end, including in a thriller called The Red Maple Leaf, which is in post-production.
She based her performance as Marie Barone on the mothers of Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal. “They are different rhythms, different personas. I meld them together,” Roberts said, per Variety. “This woman could be a harridan. She really is more than meddlesome.”
Ray Romano told The Wrap that Roberts “had an energy and a spirit that amazed me.”
“Doris Roberts had an energy and a spirit that amazed me. She never stopped,” Romano said. ”Whether working professionally or with her many charities, or just nurturing and mentoring a green young comic trying to make it as an actor, she did everything with such a grand love for life and people and I will miss her dearly.”
Brad Garrett also reflected on his co-star's passing. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Doris Roberts, an amazing lady and brilliant actor,” Garrett said in a statement. “Doris was vibrant and full of life both on and off the stage, and I am so grateful we shared so many wonderful memories. I will miss her greatly and will always remember her incredible kindness, humor, talent and heart.”
Other former Raymond cast and crew tweeted their respects for the departed star.
Roberts, whose acting career spanned more than six decades, died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes. She was a major TV presence, winning five Emmy awards, four of them for Raymond. Her other award was for St. Elsewhere in 1983. Roberts also acted in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Full House, in addition to a host of other roles. Her son, Michael Cannata, Jr., survives her.
Roberts was known for her warm onscreen presence as Ray’s obnoxious mother with a heart of gold. Roberts was still taking on roles to the end, including in a thriller called The Red Maple Leaf, which is in post-production.
She based her performance as Marie Barone on the mothers of Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal. “They are different rhythms, different personas. I meld them together,” Roberts said, per Variety. “This woman could be a harridan. She really is more than meddlesome.”
Ray Romano told The Wrap that Roberts “had an energy and a spirit that amazed me.”
“Doris Roberts had an energy and a spirit that amazed me. She never stopped,” Romano said. ”Whether working professionally or with her many charities, or just nurturing and mentoring a green young comic trying to make it as an actor, she did everything with such a grand love for life and people and I will miss her dearly.”
Brad Garrett also reflected on his co-star's passing. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Doris Roberts, an amazing lady and brilliant actor,” Garrett said in a statement. “Doris was vibrant and full of life both on and off the stage, and I am so grateful we shared so many wonderful memories. I will miss her greatly and will always remember her incredible kindness, humor, talent and heart.”
Other former Raymond cast and crew tweeted their respects for the departed star.
Advertisement
We loved our mom, the great #DorisRoberts. A wonderful, funny, indelible actress and friend. pic.twitter.com/539JOa8EWo— Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) April 18, 2016
To my beloved Marie - RIP. pic.twitter.com/TtZCySQnLK— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) April 18, 2016
Here she is, alongside Ed Asner, in a Funny or Die sketch.
Advertisement