Here At Home: President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court.
President Barack Obama is nominating Judge Merrick Garland to the United States Supreme Court, setting the stage for a fierce confirmation fight with the U.S. Senate. Garland, 63, is the chief judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. (Read More)
In-The-Know: A new website called Intrusive Thoughts could help OCD sufferers feel less alone.
Officially launching today, Intrusive Thoughts is meant to be a source of information and reassurance for anyone concerned about them, whether they have a clinical disorder or run-of-the-mill anxieties. (Read More)
Spotlight: A photojournalist shares haunting photos of a 15-year-old bride marrying a man twice her age in Bangladesh.
Photojournalist Allison Joyce was on assignment for Getty Images in her home of Bangladesh last summer when she passed a huge wedding tent being set up alongside the road. She asked a passerby, who told her the wedding was set for the next day, but the detail that struck Joyce was the fact that the bride was only in the sixth grade. (Read More)
Real Talk: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2's Nia Vardalos admitted that she underwent 13 rounds of IVF before adopting.
In a recent interview with People, Nia Vardalos opens up about her decade-long struggle with fertility. It was only after 13 rounds of IVF treatments and several miscarriages that she and her husband, actor Ian Gomez, opted for adoption. (Read More)
Nerd Out: Nike just unveiled the Hyperadapt 1.0, a pair of self-lacing shoes.
Self-lacing shoes, which we've been fantasizing about since Back to the Future II came out in 1989, are legitimately about to happen. At today's Nike Innovation for Every Body conference in NYC, the athletic powerhouse's CEO, Mark Parker, unveiled the Hyperadapt 1.0 (Read More)
Fun Fact: There's a new 4-in-1 selfie stick, which includes a kickstand, phone case, and wireless remote.
Flip It, a "4 in 1" stick retailing for $50, isn't just a stick (that would be so 2014). It's also a "premium selfie case" with a kickstand and a wireless remote with Bluetooth technology. This is either the most ridiculous selfie stick in existence, or the most brilliant. (Read More)
Throwback: It's the 10 year anniversary of She's The Man, so we're celebrating the comedic genius of Amanda Bynes.
Amanda Bynes retired from acting in 2010 at the ripe old age of 24. When you hear Bynes’ name these days, it’s typically in reference to tabloid fascination. But why dwell on that when March 17 is the 10-year anniversary of Amanda Bynes’ greatest contribution to film? A decade ago, Bynes starred in a little comedy turned cult classic called She’s the Man. (Read More)
Must See: This "Formation" tap dance routine is Beyoncé-approved.When Queen Bey posts your dance routine to “Formation,” you’re doing something right. Such is the case with this video performance by Syncopated Ladies, which was shared by Beyoncé herself. (Read More)
