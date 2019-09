When Queen Bey herself vets your dance routine to “Formation,” you’re doing something right. Such was the case with a routine posted by Syncopated Ladies.The five women, dressed all in denim, perform a routine to Beyoncé’s hit that combines elements from a lot of her music videos. That includes “ one of the best videos of all time ,” “ Single Ladies .”The tap video has already garnered almost five million views and a Facebook share from Beyoncé herself."Beyoncé is so inspiring as a black woman because she's extremely talented but beyond that she's a business woman, she's kind, she's amazing, she's everything you want to be," Maud Arnold, who choreographed the dance with sister Chloe, told The Huffington Post . "She holds her sisters up, she inspires others, she loves being a black woman and she embraces it. And it's really important for us to express that, too."Stick around to the two-thirds mark at least, when the video incorporates other tap acts from around the globe. It turns out that a lot of tap ladies want to get in formation.