When Queen Bey herself vets your dance routine to “Formation,” you’re doing something right. Such was the case with a routine posted by Syncopated Ladies.
The five women, dressed all in denim, perform a routine to Beyoncé’s hit that combines elements from a lot of her music videos. That includes “one of the best videos of all time,” “Single Ladies.”
The tap video has already garnered almost five million views and a Facebook share from Beyoncé herself.
"Beyoncé is so inspiring as a black woman because she's extremely talented but beyond that she's a business woman, she's kind, she's amazing, she's everything you want to be," Maud Arnold, who choreographed the dance with sister Chloe, told The Huffington Post. "She holds her sisters up, she inspires others, she loves being a black woman and she embraces it. And it's really important for us to express that, too."
Stick around to the two-thirds mark at least, when the video incorporates other tap acts from around the globe. It turns out that a lot of tap ladies want to get in formation.
The five women, dressed all in denim, perform a routine to Beyoncé’s hit that combines elements from a lot of her music videos. That includes “one of the best videos of all time,” “Single Ladies.”
The tap video has already garnered almost five million views and a Facebook share from Beyoncé herself.
"Beyoncé is so inspiring as a black woman because she's extremely talented but beyond that she's a business woman, she's kind, she's amazing, she's everything you want to be," Maud Arnold, who choreographed the dance with sister Chloe, told The Huffington Post. "She holds her sisters up, she inspires others, she loves being a black woman and she embraces it. And it's really important for us to express that, too."
Stick around to the two-thirds mark at least, when the video incorporates other tap acts from around the globe. It turns out that a lot of tap ladies want to get in formation.
Advertisement