Mariah Carey's Brother Says She Won't Help Their Dying Sister, Plus More Stories

Major News: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump won big in last night's primaries.Clinton and Trump both won Florida, North Carolina, and Illinois. Clinton also picked up Ohio, but Governor John Kasich slowed Trump's march to the nomination by winning his home state. Meanwhile, Senator Marco Rubio dropped out of the race after losing his own home state of Florida. (Read More)
Here At Home: Raffi Freedman-Gurspan just became the first trans woman appointed as the White House's liaison for LGBT issues.
LGBTQ groups have praised President Barack Obama's decision to appoint Raffi Freedman-Gurspan as the White House's liaison for LGBT issues. The White House hired Freedman-Gurspan, who is a transgender woman, in August as the director of outreach and recruitment for its personnel office. (Read More)
Advertisement
World News: Pope Francis confirmed Mother Teresa will be declared a saint in September.
Pope Francis has confirmed that Mother Teresa will be declared a saint on September 4, 2016, The BBC reports. She is one of five new saints set to be canonized on that date, as NPR explains. The Macedonia-born nun died in 1997 at age 87. (Read More)
Talking Points: Etsy announced a new policy that allows all employees to take 26 weeks of paid parental leave.
On Tuesday, Etsy announced a new policy that allows all employees to take 26 weeks (or a little over six months) of paid parental leave. It will extend to both mothers and fathers, including adoptive families and those who become parents via surrogate. (Read More)
Tech Talk: Amazon just filed a patent application for paying via selfie.
The power of the selfie knows no bounds. First, it made Kim Kardashian famous. Then, it took over your news feed (whether you chose to partake or not). Now, its evolution into a power player is complete: Amazon just filed a patent application for paying via selfie. (Read More)
Noms: Starbucks is selling a limited-edition Cherry Blossom Frappuccino.
Every year, Starbucks fans stateside get super jealous of the Frappuccino we'll never get to try — the Sakura Blossom & Strawberry Frappuccino. It's usually only available in Japan as a celebration of cherry blossom (or sakura) season. But this year, for the first time since the drink's launch in 2010, a Cherry Blossom Frappuccino beverage will be available in the U.S. (Read More)
Advertisement
Sorry, Tay: The most-followed person on Instagram is now Selena Gomez, dethroning Taylor Swift.
That's right: Swift is no longer the most-followed person on Instagram. Taking first place with 69.5 million followers is, drumroll please, Selena Gomez. For those keeping tabs, Swift has 69.3 million followers, so she's still within reach of earning her title back. (Read More)
Rumor Mill: Mariah Carey's brother says that the singer refuses to help their dying sister.
Morgan Carey, the eldest of the three Carey siblings, is claiming that Mariah refuses to contribute to their dying sister's hospital bills. Alison Carey — a reported former prostitute from New York City — is HIV positive. She is slated to undergo brain and spinal surgery in what Morgan is intimating could be a life-saving treatment. (Read More)
Advertisement