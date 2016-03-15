We've had a few indications that winter is coming to an end, like the return of free cone days and iced coffee. But, now we know spring has officially come early this year because Starbucks just launched its first solo Frappuccino of the season.
Every year Starbucks fans stateside get super jealous of the Frappuccino we'll never get to try — the Sakura Blossom & Strawberry Frappuccino. It's usually only available in Japan as a celebration of cherry blossom (or sakura) season. But this year, for the first time since the drink's launch in 2010, a Cherry Blossom Frappuccino beverage will be available in the U.S.
And in case that wasn't exciting enough, you can officially get your hands on one TODAY. It features a blend of strawberries and cream, striped white chocolate sauce, matcha drizzle, and is topped with whipped cream.
The Cherry Blossom Frappuccino is only available for a very limited time, from now until March 20, which is the first official day of spring. That's less than a week so if you've been wondering about the Sakura Blossom & Strawberry Frappuccino all these years, it's time to get your blended on, regardless of the weather.
