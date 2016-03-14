With all due respect to Jon Snow, winter is over — and spring is coming. Need proof? Look no further than the return of Free Cone Day. While the exact date of Free Cone Day varies by company, this year, Dairy Queen has the illustrious honor of being the first to observe the holiday.
DQ's first cone giveaway of 2016 falls on March 15, a full five days before the official kick-off of spring. Not that we’re complaining — we are more than ready to give winter the boot (and grab some soft serve in the process). All day Tuesday, you can get a gratis small vanilla cone at participating DQ locations (excluding malls).
Customers will be asked to consider donating to Children’s Miracle Network, and all proceeds will benefit local kids at CMN hospitals. Click here to find the DQ nearest you.
