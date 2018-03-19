Congratulations, everyone. We did it. We have finally reached the official end of winter. Tomorrow, marks 2018's first day of spring, and although we're pretty sure we say this every single year, we've never felt more relieved. After months of braving painfully short days and being blocked from any natural sunlight by layers upon layers, we think we deserve a reward. Dairy Queen agrees, which is why, in honor of the first day of spring, it's giving out free ice cream.
On Tuesday, March 20, customers who visit participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations all over the country can get a free treat. That's right, we're all invited to welcome spring with a free small cone of vanilla soft serve. The simple pleasure is just DQ's way of letting all us winter survivors know we did good.
This isn't the first time Dairy Queen has offered free cones in honor of the first day of spring. It's actually been happening since 2015. In a recent press release announcing that this year, the practice will continue, Maria Hokanson, American Dairy Queen Corportation's executive vice president of marketing, said, "We’re excited for our fourth annual Free Cone Day. This day has become a spring tradition and a sign that warmer weather is upon us." Thank goodness, right?
As always on DQ's free cone day, in addition to passing out freebies, the chain will also be collecting donations for local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. So, if the (hopefully) warmer weather has you feeling generous, you can donate the $2.00 you'd normally be spending on a small soft serve cone at Dairy Queen to a good cause.
