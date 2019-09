The idea for the Hot Cheetos-infused special, which has been bringing in a lot of attention for the shop, didn't come about until close to Drill'd's official opening, during R&D (research and development). Kim explained that he and Inose were brainstorming ways to differentiate their business, so Inose suggested they try putting the iconic snack food, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, into ice cream. At first, Kim thought the suggestion was too "whacko." True, they had seen Hot Cheetos used as ingredients in trendy savory dishes like macaroni and cheese , but he wasn't sure it would work in a sweet treat. Still, Kim took the idea to his test kitchen and found that it did work, "I tried it for the first time, and my taste buds were just so confused in a very good way," he told Refinery29.