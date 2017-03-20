The first day of spring is here. Of course, that doesn't mean much as far as weather. While we'd love to be frolicking in green pastures ASAP, at least one big snowfall is standing between a lot of us and fields of daisies.
So while parts of the country might be bundling up for the foreseeable future, there's at least one promise that the first day of spring never breaks: free ice cream.
For the 3rd straight year, Dairy Queen is offering free small vanilla soft-serve cones all day. The company is also collecting donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. While DQ's free cone day is a relatively new tradition, its relationship with the hospitals is not. In the past 32 years, the restaurant chain has donated over $120 million for Children’s Miracle Network.
No purchase is necessary, but, of course, we highly recommend donating some spare change while you're there. We may still have some cold days ahead of us, but that doesn't have to mean a cold heart, too. Plus, there's nothing like free dessert to have us opening up our wallets.
Advertisement