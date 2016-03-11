This Is The Latest Twist On The Doughnut

Doughnuts have proven to be an extremely versatile pastry in recent years. There are doughnut ice cream cones, the everything doughnuts, and of course, the original Franken-doughnut, the cronut. But this month, another new treat will enter the doughnut compendium — the macaronut.
Created by pastry chef François Payard, this treat takes the small size and tasty filling of a macaron and transforms it into the shape of — you guessed it — a doughnut. The macaronut will be unveiled to the public on March 20, which conveniently happens to be Macaron Day.
Sadly, those who want to snag the latest hybrid creation will have to shell out $5. But if you buy a macaron from any of the bakeries participating in a special Macaron Day celebration (François Payard included), a donation goes to City Harvest, a hunger non-profit in NYC.
For now, it only comes in one flavor — strawberries and cream. But, if the treat is a hit, we can probably expect a whole slew of options. The macaronut promises to be a solid addition to your ever-growing doughnut bucket list.
(h/t Town & Country)
