Mother Teresa Will Become A Saint

Update: Pope Francis has confirmed that Mother Teresa will be declared a saint on September 4, 2016, The BBC reports. She is one of five saints set to be canonized on that date, as NPR explains.
This story was originally published on December 18, 2015.
Mother Teresa is set to become a Catholic saint, the Vatican announced today. The Macedonia-born nun died in 1997 at age 87. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.
NBC News reports that the decision to canonize the nun, famed for working with the poor in India, comes after Pope Francis approved a decree determining that she had performed the two miracles required for full sainthood.
She is credited with providing divine intervention in the case of a Brazilian man suffering from a viral brain infection. After praying to Mother Teresa, the man recovered and went on to father two children, despite being diagnosed as sterile.
Mother Teresa was first beatified in 2003, after an Indian woman credited her with curing her cancer.
The canonization is expected to take place next September, which marks the 19th anniversary of her death. It would also coincide with the pontiff's Holy Year of Mercy.
